Home / Cities / Over 74,218 stranded J&K residents brought back home

Over 74,218 stranded J&K residents brought back home

Around 501 passengers including students have been brought back through special flights, so far.

cities Updated: May 19, 2020 20:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Hindustantimes
         

The government has brought back over 74,218 residents of Jammu and Kashmir through Covid special trains, buses and flights, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday.

As per the detailed break-up, the government has evacuated 59,492 residents of J&K stranded in other states and UTs, through Lakhanpur besides bringing back home 14,225 people through special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations. Around 501 passengers including students have been brought back through special flights, so far.

Additionally, 1,844 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from May 18 to May 19 while 890 passengers have reached today in the sixth Covid special train at Jammu railway station beside around 510 passengers have reached Udhampur railway station from Moradabad in the tenth train. So far, six trains have reached Jammu with a total of 5,508 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 8,717 passengers have reached Udhampur in 10 special trains, so far. Besides, two trains carrying 1,400 passengers from Bhopal and Bengaluru are expected to reach Udhampur by Wednesday morning.

The administration is ensuring sampling of returnees being done at the kiosks established at the stations. Besides, an elaborate transport system has been established to take the passengers to their native districts for administrative quarantine amidst strict adherence to the guidelines issued by the MHA and MoFHW regarding Covid-19.

As per the official communiqué, of 59,492 returnees evacuated through Lakhanpur till May 19, includes 13,240 from Punjab; 19,616 from Himachal Pradesh, 21 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,600 from Delhi, 1,290 from Gujarat, 2,215 from Rajasthan, 3,499 from Haryana, 110 from Chattisgarh, 3,050 from Uttarakhand, 587 from Maharashtra, 3,834 from Uttar Pradesh, 42 from Odhisa, 244 from Assam and 898 from Madhya Pradesh, 88 from Dehradun, 906 from Chandigarh, 635 from Telangana, 7 from Karnataka, 52 from Chennai, 236 from Bihar, 46 from West Bengal, 26 from Jharkhand, 3 from Nepal and 3,247 from other states and UTs.

