Over 82% students have paid hostel fee, says JNU V-C

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 20:51 IST

New Delhi: Amid the registration boycott by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), the university administration Monday said at least 82% of students have already registered for the current semester and paid their hostel fee.

JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, in a statement, said, “Of the 8,500 students at JNU, 82% students have cleared their hostel dues for winter semester registration as on Monday. The remaining students are also expected to complete their registration process since the registration is still open with a late fee.”

Kumar said the university has been making every effort to help willing students register for the winter semester. “The campus is peaceful and active in pursuit of academic activities. The university is gearing up to celebrate Republic Day. This year, for the first time, the NCC cadets of the university will be participating in a parade at the main Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi,” he said.

JNUSU vice-president Saket Moon said the administration should reveal the number of students who, according to it, have paid the revised hostel fee. “The administration is misleading people. The figure they are giving is of those students who have paid their mess dues. The registration boycott is still on,” he said.

The JNUSU, which claims the support of a large section of students, has been boycotting the registration process for the present semester since January 1, demanding a complete roll-back of the hiked hostel fee.

On January 5, a mob of masked people armed with rods and sticks went on a rampage on the campus, leaving at least 34 persons injured. Following this, the students’ union had announced the continuation of the boycott until the vice-chancellor stepped down from his post.

The students union on Sunday said it will approach the Delhi high court seeking directions to quash the revised hostel manual, which has provisions for a fee hike. The JNUSU had urged students to continue with their boycott of the registration process and all academic activities, including exams and classes.