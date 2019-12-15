e-paper
Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / Cities

P’kula woman shot at multiple times, battling for her life

Accused wanted to take revenge as his wife ran away with victim’s son, had taken their 5-yr-old son with her too

cities Updated: Dec 15, 2019 00:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
LOCALS THRASH ASSAILANT: Accused Vijay Sharma was also hospitalised after he
LOCALS THRASH ASSAILANT: Accused Vijay Sharma was also hospitalised after he (Sant Arora/HT)
         

A 50-year-old woman is battling for her life after she was shot at in Barwala, Panchkula, on Saturday.

The assailant has also been hospitalised after he was apprehended and thrashed by locals, said police.

The attack comes close on the heels of a 29-year-old teacher being shot dead in front of her five-year-old daughter outside a private school in Kharar on December 5.

The woman in the present case has been identified as Surinder Kaur, a resident of Sundarpur village in Barwala. She received two to three bullet wounds in her chest and abdomen, said Chandimandir station house officer (SHO) inspector Naveen Kumar.

The accused has been identified as Vijay Sharma, a resident of Kesari village in Barwala. He attacked the woman as his wife had eloped with her son Rakesh, said the SHO. Vijay’s wife had also taken their five-year-old son with her while leaving him a year and a half ago, he said.

“According to preliminary investigation, Vijay was repeatedly urging Surinder Kaur to ask Rakesh to return his son to him. As he was facing humiliation in the village and was getting no response from Surinder, he decided to take revenge,” said the SHO.

Police said the accused arrived outside the woman’s house on a motorcycle around 8:30pm and called her out. As soon as she stepped out of the door, Vijay opened fire, pumping two to three bullets in her body, said police. As he was fleeing, some locals gathered at the spot and apprehended him. They thrashed him before calling the police and handing him over to them, said an investigating official.

“The accused has also received injuries and was unconscious when a police team reached there,” said the Barwala police post in-charge, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rishi Pal.

The woman’s condition is stated to be critical and she was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, from the Panchkula civil hospital. The accused has also been referred there.

“The woman’s relatives are at the PGIMER and are yet to record their statements to initiate further proceedings,” said the ASI. No FIR was registered till the filing of this report.

