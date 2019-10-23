Painting work on trees: Two weeks after nod, forest dept serves notice to corporator

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 00:57 IST

Almost two weeks after giving its nod to carry out the paint job on nearly 115 trees in Viram Khand area of plush Gomti Nagar, the forest department served notice to local corporator, Arun Tiwari, asking him to justify how painting the trees would be beneficial.

“We have served notice to the contractor, who is painting the trees in Gomti Nagar area. He has been asked about the type of paint (its chemical composition) being used,” said RN Gupta, sub divisional officer (SDO), forest department.

Gupta said if Tiwari’s reply was not convincing or the paint being used in the work was found containing harmful chemicals, legal action would be initiated against the corporator under Tree Protection Act 1976.

Gupta, who had earlier reportedly said that his department had given its nod to the corporator’s proposal, denied giving any such approval.

Apprehending that its permission may invite anger of some environmentalists and nature enthusiasts, the forest department changed it decision and sent the notice to the contractor, said some of the foresters.

However, Arun Tiwari, who is carrying out the paint job using his corporator’s fund, claimed that the work would be beneficial to the trees and add longevity to them.

“The entire work is being carried out under strict supervision of an expert, who had studied the subject. We have also consulted environmentalists, who concluded that painting won’t harm trees. Instead, it will give longevity to them,” Tiwari said, adding: “I am yet to receive the notice.”

Substantiating his point further he said there were many countries where tree painting was a common phenomenon. “Instead of appreciating our good work, there are few people who are objecting painting work.”

“Paint will not only add beauty to the trees but will also protect bark of tree from sun burns, especially during summer, besides rodents. Colours like white also work as reflector during night hours,” he said.

According to the contractor, around 115 trees have been painted in red, blue and green in Viram Khand area with a total outlay of Rs 9.5 lakh.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 00:57 IST