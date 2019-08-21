Pak opens gates of headworks, flood threat in border villages up

cities

Pakistan on Wednesday opened six gates of headworks on the Sutlej, leading to increase in floodwater that entered at least seven villages of Ferozepur district in the border area a day before, officials said.

The stretch having fence from Shamme Kee to Satpal border outpost (BoP) was submerged with the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrolling the area on boats.

“Opening of headworks gates by Pakistan led to further flooding at Nihalewala, Ghatti Rajjo Ke, Kamalwala, Jallo Kee and Tendiwala and other villages which were already submerged due to a breach in an embankment across the border yesterday. Today, the water level in these villages, which was 4-5 feet yesterday, increased by 2 feet,” said an irrigation department official.

“Besides river water, industrial waste from Pakistani tanneries entered the Indian territory,” said Ferozepur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Amit Gupta.

“Every year, Ruknewala, Mehmood Wala, Mahlewala, Bhutiwala, Bhupewala, Wara Suleman, Kot Kayim Khan, Laluwala and Chak Khanna villages among others in the Makhu area are flooded but successive governments have failed to find a permanent solution to the problem,” said Joginder Singh (43) of Laluwala village.

“The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and army teams rescued 368 people from the flood-affected villages,” said Ferozepur divisional commissioner Sumer Singh Gurjar.

Residents of more than 20 villages in the border area are apprehending epidemic outbreak or spread of skin and other waterborne diseases. “In view of the current situation the rescue teams will remain on standby until the floodwater recedes. Health authorities have been told to provide adequate medical facilities to the flood-affected people to avoid any sort of spread of disease,” deputy commissioner Chander Gaind said.

