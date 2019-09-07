Pak Sikh girl not reunited with her family yet: PSGPC

cities

The alleged abduction and conversion of a Sikh girl and her marriage to a Muslim man in Pakistan has taken a new twist with a top official of the Sikh community organisation clarifying on Friday that she is yet to be reunited with her family.

Secretary general of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Ameer Singh said that Jagjit Kaur is in Lahore’s Darul Amaan (shelter home) and she has not been sent back to her parents’ home as yet. “We don’t know who posted this tweet and who is running it,” he said, referring to a post on the PSGPC’s official Twitter handle that Kaur has returned home. “I am the secretary general of the PSGPC and we have not issued any such statement on Twitter,” Singh said.

Kaur was allegedly abducted by Mohammad Hasaan of her locality in Nankana Sahib, last week and married her. A video of the girl’s family had gone viral on social media in which one of her family members had alleged that a group of men attacked their house and she was abducted and forcibly converted to Islam, triggering concerns in Pakistan as well as in India.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Hasaan has divorced Kaur, thus paving the way for her return to her home. But a source in the governor’s house told PTI that as Hassan’s family was under extreme pressure from police and the government officials he divorced Kaur so that she could be sent back to her parents.

