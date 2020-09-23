Pak violates ceasefire in J&K’s Poonch district, India hits back

cities

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 16:43 IST

Pakistan army violated ceasefire by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in three sectors in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Wednesday.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “At about 9 am, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Kerni, Qasba and Shahpur sectors.”

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he said. Pakistan has violated ceasefire 37 times this month.

Also read: Soldier killed; Major injured in Pak shelling in Jammu’s Rajouri

An army personnel was killed and two others, including an officer, were injured last week in Pakistani firing along the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district. On September 2, a JCO was killed in ceasefire violation in Keri sector of Rajouri.