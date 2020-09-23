e-paper
Pak violates ceasefire in J&K's Poonch district, India hits back

Pak violates ceasefire in J&K’s Poonch district, India hits back

Pakistan resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the LoC in Kerni, Qasba and Shahpur sectors of Poonch district

cities Updated: Sep 23, 2020 16:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Pakistan violated the ceasefire by firing with small arms & intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Poonch earlier as well; it has done so 37 times already in September.
Pakistan violated the ceasefire by firing with small arms & intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Poonch earlier as well; it has done so 37 times already in September. (ANI file)
         

Pakistan army violated ceasefire by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in three sectors in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Wednesday.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “At about 9 am, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Kerni, Qasba and Shahpur sectors.”

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he said. Pakistan has violated ceasefire 37 times this month.

Also read: Soldier killed; Major injured in Pak shelling in Jammu’s Rajouri

An army personnel was killed and two others, including an officer, were injured last week in Pakistani firing along the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district. On September 2, a JCO was killed in ceasefire violation in Keri sector of Rajouri.

