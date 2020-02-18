e-paper
Pakistan gurdwara panel invites Akal Takht jathedar to Nankana Sahib event

Giani Harpreet Singh expressed his inability to attend the function on February 20 so Pakistani authorities are trying to get him the visa for Wednesday

cities Updated: Feb 18, 2020 14:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
AMRITSAR: The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) have invited Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to a function being organised at Nankana Sahib in Pakistan to observe the anniversary of Nankana Sahib massacre on February 20.

PSGPC president Satwant Singh said over phone: “Pakistan had granted visa to the Akal Takht acting jathedar for February 20, but he expressed his inability to join us on this date due to a busy schedule in India. We requested him to come on February 19 and the process is underway for issuing him a visa accordingly. I hope he will come to join us on the occasion by accepting our plea as the Sikh sangat (community) here is eagerly waiting for him.”

The massacre, also called Saka Nankana Sahib, took place at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, the birth place of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak, on February 20, 1921, during the British rule. Under the Gurdwara Reform Movement, more than 260 Sikh protesters were killed by the British-backed mahant (religious leader) and his mercenaries.

When contacted, Jaspal Singh, the personal assistant of the acting jathedar, said, “The programme of visiting Pakistan is not final as he (the jathedar) is yet to receive his passport stamped with the visa from the Pakistan embassy. Secondly, he has a tight schedule in the coming days though he is trying to manage.”

Just two days ago, Giani Harpreet Singh, the chief priest of the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, had said that there was a sense of fear and insecurity among minorities in the country. He extended support to Muslim groups protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Delhi Minority Commission chief Zafarul Islam Khan, who called on Giani Harpreet Singh last week, said that the Akal Takht chief had assured Muslims of support, saying Sikhs always stood for the oppressed and would continue to do so.

