Palghar head constable suicide: Senior inspector transferred to control room

cities

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 00:58 IST

The commissioner of Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) commissionerate, has transferred senior police inspector Jaykumar Suryavanshi of Tulinj police station to the control room, and a departmental inquiry is likely to be instituted in regards to the death of Sakharam Bhoye, head constable attached to the Tulinj police station, Nallasopara (East).

Bhoye shot himself in Suryavanshi’s cabin last Thursday at 8.30am.

Rajendra Kamble, senior police inspector, who was heading the Manickpur police station, took charge of Tulinj police station on Thursday.

Bhoye had completed his night shift and shot himself in the head using his service revolver. Hearing the shot, his colleagues rushed to the cabin and found him in a pool of blood. They took him to a private hospital where he was declared dead before arrival.

The reason behind the act is not known, but according to sources, Bhoye was under a lot of work pressure from his superiors. No suicide note was found at the spot.

Tulinj police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating further.