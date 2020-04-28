e-paper
Palghar issues Rs 200 fine for flouting social distancing rules

cities Updated: Apr 28, 2020 18:43 IST
Palghar
Medical staff wearing protective suit going to visit the Jijamata Nagar area to check people during coronavirus lockdown, in Mumbai on April 16.
Medical staff wearing protective suit going to visit the Jijamata Nagar area to check people during coronavirus lockdown, in Mumbai on April 16. (ANI)
         

Spitting in public in Palghar district of Maharashtra will now attract a fine of Rs 500 while a person not adhering to social distancing norms will have to pay Rs 200 and shopkeeper concerned Rs 2,000 if he fails to ensure that rules are followed.

Issuing an order on Tuesday in a bid to ensure strict enforcement of the coronavirus lockdown, district collector Kailas Shinde said those roaming in public places without masks or face covers will have to pay a fine of Rs 200.

“If a customer fails to follow social distancing norms, he will be fined Rs 200 while shopkeeper will have to pay Rs 2,000 for not ensuring the same,” he stated.

Shopkeeper is also liable to pay Rs 2,000 if he fails to display the rate board of grocery items, it stated.

In the case of repeat offence, criminal action will be initiated against violators, Shinde said.

