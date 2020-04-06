e-paper
Palghar locals help arrange funeral of 89-year-old woman

A few members of the Muslim community from Manor came forward to arrange the funeral of an 89-year-old woman who died in an old age home in Manor on Saturday. As the government has banned transportation of dead bodies in view of the pandemic, Sandhya Binsale’s son could not get her body to Tardeo, where he lives. However, locals arranged the funeral in Manor, said Bilal Rais, an ambulance driver.

