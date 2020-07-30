e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Palghar lynching case: CID to file report against 11 juveniles

Palghar lynching case: CID to file report against 11 juveniles

cities Updated: Jul 30, 2020 23:29 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is set to file a report before the juvenile justice board, Bhiwandi against 11 juveniles arrested in connection with the April 16 lynching case wherein three people, including two seers, were lynched to death by a mob of tribals.

“We may file the report within a week as CID has sufficient time to file the charge sheet. We are putting it together,” said Atulchandra Kulkarni, additional director general (ADG), state CID.

Earlier in July, two charge sheets were filed in the case before a Dahanu court. A total of 126 accused were named in the two charge sheets, which are set to be heard on August 4, said sources in CID.

According to the charge sheets, the incident took place amid rumours of kidnapping for illegal sale of organs and child lifting in the area which led to the mob mistaking the seers and their driver as child-lifters. It further mentions that CID is currently looking for evidence against 28 arrested accused, who were mentioned in the first information reports (FIRs), to name them in the charge sheet. So far 154 people have been arrested in the case.

Kasa police have examined 226 witnesses and detained around 808 suspects for questioning in the case, said Amrut Adhikari, counsel for the accused.

top news
Govt deliberating, identifying who will receive Covid-19 vaccine first
Govt deliberating, identifying who will receive Covid-19 vaccine first
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Pompeo tells US senators ‘tide is turning’ against China, cites India’s actions
Pompeo tells US senators ‘tide is turning’ against China, cites India’s actions
Bihar engages ex-AG Mukul Rohatgi to oppose Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in SC
Bihar engages ex-AG Mukul Rohatgi to oppose Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in SC
11 dead, 40 lakh affected as flood situation worsens in Bihar
11 dead, 40 lakh affected as flood situation worsens in Bihar
Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on Sushant’s death, says he wasn’t depressed
Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on Sushant’s death, says he wasn’t depressed
‘Want those unhappy MLAs to attend assembly: Gehlot on rebel legislators
‘Want those unhappy MLAs to attend assembly: Gehlot on rebel legislators
‘New Education Policy gives highly-regulated, poorly-funded model’: Sisodia
‘New Education Policy gives highly-regulated, poorly-funded model’: Sisodia
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Assam Floods

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In