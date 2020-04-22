e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Palghar lynching case: Cops use 4 drones to track down accused in Kasa jungle

Palghar lynching case: Cops use 4 drones to track down accused in Kasa jungle

cities Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:08 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

Following the lynching of three men in Palghar on April 16, local police used drones to scour the nearby Kasa jungle to identify members of the mob who were hiding there.

“Around 150 armed cops from the State Reserve Police and Riot Control Police are scouring the jungles to nab the tribal mob accused. The inspector general, Konkan range, Niket Kaushik is monitoring the entire operation as the case has now been handed over to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray,” said Siddhawa Jaybhaye, assistant inspector in charge at Kasa police station.

The drones have captured images of empty water bottles, food packets, clothes, etc, in the jungles which could help police track down the accused tribals from Gaddchinchale village in Dahanu. “We believe the tribals are also hiding in the homes of relatives in the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli whose border is just 600m from Gaddchinchale village,” said another police officer.

top news
Make no mistake, coronavirus will be with us for a long time: WHO chief
Make no mistake, coronavirus will be with us for a long time: WHO chief
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Ordinance to protect Corona Warriors. Will it deter attackers? I HT Debates
Ordinance to protect Corona Warriors. Will it deter attackers? I HT Debates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities