Palghar lynching case: Cops use 4 drones to track down accused in Kasa jungle

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:08 IST

Following the lynching of three men in Palghar on April 16, local police used drones to scour the nearby Kasa jungle to identify members of the mob who were hiding there.

“Around 150 armed cops from the State Reserve Police and Riot Control Police are scouring the jungles to nab the tribal mob accused. The inspector general, Konkan range, Niket Kaushik is monitoring the entire operation as the case has now been handed over to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray,” said Siddhawa Jaybhaye, assistant inspector in charge at Kasa police station.

The drones have captured images of empty water bottles, food packets, clothes, etc, in the jungles which could help police track down the accused tribals from Gaddchinchale village in Dahanu. “We believe the tribals are also hiding in the homes of relatives in the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli whose border is just 600m from Gaddchinchale village,” said another police officer.