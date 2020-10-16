e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Palghar lynching case: Ex-Palghar SP transferred to Maharashtra Police Academy in Nashik

Palghar lynching case: Ex-Palghar SP transferred to Maharashtra Police Academy in Nashik

cities Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:41 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
         

Five months after Gaurav Singh, former superintendent of police (SP), Palghar, was sent on compulsory leave by state home minister Anil Deshmukh following the Palghar lynching case, he has now been posted as a superintendent of the Maharashtra Police Academy, Nashik, by the state home ministry.

This was announced in an order dated October 14 by the state home department that included postings of 23 IAS and IPS officers.

Singh was asked to proceed on compulsory leave on May 8 after the state crime investigation department (CID) took over the probe from the Kasa police.

Two sadhus and their driver were lynched by a huge mob outside Gadhchinchale village, 110 kilometres from Palghar in Maharashtra on April 16. They were attacked on the suspicion of being child-lifters.

The Kasa police, under whose jurisdiction the crime had taken place, had come under strong criticism for mishandling of the lynching.

Singh had then suspended two officers who were part of the investigation. However, as pressure mounted on the state to take action against the police personnel, Singh was sent on compulsory leave.

An online petition was undertaken to get back Singh to Palghar but was replaced by Dattatray Shinde the new SP of Palghar.

The state later dismissed the service of the then Kasa police in-charge assistant inspector Anandrao Kale, slapped compulsory retirement on two policemen and 15 constables were penalised for dereliction of duty in the Palghar lynching case.

The state government in a reply to the Supreme Court to a petition seeking handing over the case to a central agency, had last Wednesday, mentioned that no dereliction of duty was found from Singh’s side and thus was given a clean chit.

top news
‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
IPL 2020: New skipper, same result for KKR against Mumbai
IPL 2020: New skipper, same result for KKR against Mumbai
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In