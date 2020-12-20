Panchkula MC polls: BJP releases 25-point manifesto

cities

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come up with a 25-point manifesto promising entry of Panchkula into the smart cities list, making the city free of stray animals, multi-level parkings and many others.

The manifesto was released by Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta along with mayoral candidate Kulbhushan Goyal, district president Ajay Sharma and other leaders at their party office in Sector 2 here.

The first point mentioned in the manifesto is that the party will “try to get Panchkula on the list of smart cities.” Next, the party promises an iconic tower in Sector 5 as a symbol of the city. Also, it assures that “very soon, the city will be made free from the menace of stray dog and stray cattle.” This promise, which has been highlighted in red, is a long pending one.

Cattle-free status still unachieved

After missing at least three deadlines, the Panchkula authorities had set the 2020 New Year goal to attain a stray-cattle free status. However, residents continue to suffer due to stray cattle menace, which causes traffic chaos and accidents.

Even repeated “strict instructions” by Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta have had no impact, as the contractors continue to miss deadlines of readying the dog-pound and cow-shelter at Sudarshanpur village.

The pound and shelter was proposed in 2018, but is not ready yet.

Setting up of a solid waste management plant in Jhuriwala is another major promise. Also a long pending project, it was allotted by the MC in 2019, but residents living across the Ghaggar river had protested against it.

To solve the problem of parking, the party has proposed multi-level parkings in sectors. Speeding up development works, improving the conditions of parks, installing gym equipment in parks, bettering the street lights, and construction of new and better roads which connect Chandigarh to Panchkula are some of the other promises.

Health and education are listed as points 19 and 20 on the manifesto, wherein the party proposes medi-city and education hub in the district.

The party also promises, making Panchkula a slum-free place and plans construction of over 7,000 flats.

Further, it promises upgrading of the railway station, which falls in Panchkula, and upgrading fire stations, better rain-water harvesting, activity centres in all sectors, cleanliness of drainage system in sectors 2, 4, 12 and 12A, an e-library is Sector 5, cleanliness of roads, and clean toilets in markets.