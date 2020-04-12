Panchkula’s first two Covid patients recover, no fresh case for two days

cities

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 00:18 IST

The first two positive patients in Panchkula, a woman salon worker and a staff nurse, have recovered from the disease. The women, 38 and 36, respectively, were discharged from the civil hospital in Sector 6, bringing down the active coronavirus cases from five to three.

Also, the district reported no new Covid-19 case for the second day in a row after three men, who attended a Tablighi Jamaat event in Rajasthan, tested positive on Thursday.

District Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajiv Narwal said, “We are glad both the women have recovered and been discharged from the hospital. They were given a farewell by the health team at the hospital’s isolation ward after their second samples returned negative results on Saturday evening.”

“It is their sheer determination that helped them recover speedily. The health staff also worked round-the-clock for their treatment. We hope the remaining three patients also recover soon,” he added. The salon worker’s family members, who were under quarantine at Nada Sahib gurdwara since she tested positive on March 21, were also allowed to go back home on Saturday.

The first patient, a 38-year-old salon worker, who lives in Kharak Mangoli village, had tested positive after she came in contact with Chandigarh’s first coronavirus patient. The 23-year-old woman from Chandigarh’s Sector 21 had visited her at a salon on returning from London.

The 36-year-old staff nurse at the civil hospital was tested on March 31 after she reportedly attended to the salon worker.

‘THINK OF OTHERS’ WELLBEING’

Speaking after her discharge, the nurse said, “Emotional strength helped me fight this disease. Don’t let negativity overpower you. As they say, wishing for something changes nothing, one has to be determined.”

“Along with your safety, think of the wellbeing of others as well. This will help Haryana residents fight the pandemic,” she added.

For the salon worker, it was a difficult time as she missed her children and couldn’t stop worrying about them. “I felt low many times, but did not lose hope. It was my resolve for a speedy recovery to return to my family and the health staff’s devotion that helped me get better,” she said.

8 CONTACTS OF POSITIVE JAMAAT MEN TEST NEGATIVE

Two days after three Panchkula men, who attended a Tablighi Jamaat event in Sikar, Rajasthan, last month, tested positive for Covid-19, eight of their family members tested negative.

Reports of eight others are awaited. Samples of five family members of the 18-year-old man and 11 contacts of the 37-year-old man were taken for testing. The third patient is aged 80. The health department has also cordoned off their village, Banoi Khuda Baksh in Pinjore, and is undertaking screening of locals.