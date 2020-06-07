e-paper
Panchkula society declared containment zone after fresh case

Civil surgeon Dr Jasjit Kaur said the 28-year-old man, who works in the local district courts, went to Delhi on May 15 and returned on May 31

cities Updated: Jun 07, 2020 22:30 IST
HT Correspondent
(With the fresh case reported in Sector 20, the number of confirmed cases in Panchkula district has reached 34. . Only eight of these cases are active.)
         

A 28-year-old man, who resides in a group housing society in Sector 20, Panchkula, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 34. Only eight of these cases are active.

Following this, the society has been declared a containment zone.

Civil surgeon Dr Jasjit Kaur said the man, who works in the local district courts, went to Delhi on May 15 and returned on May 31. After he tested positive, he was isolated at the civil hospital in Sector 6. Samples of his wife have been taken.

Meanwhile, a 63-year-old man from Gurugram, who was visiting a relative in Panchkula, has also been admitted to the isolation ward after testing positive

Two Delhi men go missing after testing positive

Two Delhi men are untraceable after being tested positive for Covid-19 in Panchkula on Sunday.

The two, aged 22 and 29, had arrived here on bus recently.

While being tested, they had mentioned an address in Sector 14, but the house was found to be locked when health officials reached there on Sunday. Their mobile phones were switched off.

“We have complained to police and the district administration about the missing persons,” said the civil surgeon. The Delhi authorities have been informed as well.

At ‘non-election rally’, Amit Shah says NDA will win two-third majority in Bihar polls
China defends fight against coronavirus, says US was informed on January 4
World reaches 4,00,000 coronavirus deaths, at least 6.9 million infected
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
‘ When Indira Gandhi tried to subvert democracy...’: Shah rakes Emergency
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39
Television journalist succumbs to Covid-19 in Hyderabad, had critical co-morbidity
Vikram Chandra on end to virtually all restrictions from Monday, other stories
