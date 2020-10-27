Panel formed for study and research on rise in air pollution

cities

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida Authority has formed a panel of experts to research into the reasons that has led to rise in air pollution and how it can be effectively contained.

The panel that will have professors from Gautam Budh Nagar University, Sharda University, Amity University, Shiv Nadar University and other educational institutions and will focus on two points- local causes and external causes.

“Once the research is completed, we will establish the exact causes of pollution within the jurisdiction of our authority and external causes such as stubble burning in remote state like Punjab or Haryana etc. It will help us make a detailed project report to act to contain air pollution,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer of Greater Noida authority.

The internal causes of air pollution are construction activity, traffic jam, garbage handling, industrial sources and other causes limited to a city.

“As per old studies, 30% air pollution causes due to construction activity in a city,” said Bhooshan.

The authority has been sprinkling water on roads, doing mechanical sweeping and enforcing the NGT guidelines.

“But still the air pollution is rising in the city. It means there are gaps and we all need to do better be it enforcement or taking other effective steps. Panel research and preparing action plan is not a short term project. We aim to see the results of this research in next 2-3 years,” said Bhooshan.

The increasing air pollution has become a cause of concern for the authority also because they feel that if the air pollution will continue to increase every winter then it will have repercussions on industrial growth and investment as it will put off the international investors.

“With Expressway, International airport, Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor and other mega projects Greater Noida region has become an international city in terms of big investment projects coming up here. Therefore we need to make this region ecologically sustainable and to make that happen we need to research and then act,” said Bhooshan.

“We have decided to participate in this research that aims to find out how we can effectively mitigate the air pollution that has become a major cause of worry every winter season for our society. Our professors are already brain storming on methods to reduce air pollution. And now with the panel we will work towards finding a sustainable solution to this menace,” said vice chancellor of Gautam Buddha University BP Sharma. The private universities are also willing to play a role in this project.

“We had an interaction with the Greater Noida authority CEO Narendra Bhooshan on the issue of rising air pollution. Our professor from the department of environmental science and environmental engineering will be a part of this panel that is important to address the air pollution issue,” said Dr Ajit Kumar spokesperson of Sharda University.