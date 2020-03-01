Panipat woman cop held for taking bribe

cities

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 22:52 IST

A woman cop in Panipat was arrested on Sunday evening for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹5,000 for removing the name of an accused from a complaint.

The cop has been identified as assistant sub-inspector Seema Rani posted at the Model Town police station.

Complainant Rakesh had told the police that his wife had filed a dowry complaint against him and his mother. Seema, who was the investigation officer in the case, said she could remove his mother’s name if they pay her ₹5,000.

Following the complaint, a police team led by Panipat DSP Satish Vats laid a trap and caught the cop red-handed while accepting bribe.

DSP Vats said the cop has been arrested and booked under Prevention of Corruption Act.