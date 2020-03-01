e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Panipat woman cop held for taking bribe

Panipat woman cop held for taking bribe

cities Updated: Mar 01, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panipat
Hindustantimes
         

A woman cop in Panipat was arrested on Sunday evening for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹5,000 for removing the name of an accused from a complaint.

The cop has been identified as assistant sub-inspector Seema Rani posted at the Model Town police station.

Complainant Rakesh had told the police that his wife had filed a dowry complaint against him and his mother. Seema, who was the investigation officer in the case, said she could remove his mother’s name if they pay her ₹5,000.

Following the complaint, a police team led by Panipat DSP Satish Vats laid a trap and caught the cop red-handed while accepting bribe.

DSP Vats said the cop has been arrested and booked under Prevention of Corruption Act.

top news
Panic grips Delhi after fresh violence rumours, police say situation normal
Panic grips Delhi after fresh violence rumours, police say situation normal
‘Capital is burning’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre over northeast Delhi violence
‘Capital is burning’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre over northeast Delhi violence
Coronavirus in Iran: Kerala CM seeks evacuation of over 100 fishermen
Coronavirus in Iran: Kerala CM seeks evacuation of over 100 fishermen
Left, Cong protest against Shah’s Kolkata visit as ‘goli maaro’ chants ring
Left, Cong protest against Shah’s Kolkata visit as ‘goli maaro’ chants ring
NSG will defeat those who want to divide the nation, disrupt peace: Amit Shah
NSG will defeat those who want to divide the nation, disrupt peace: Amit Shah
‘You are lying’: Anurag Thakur reacts to ‘goli maaro’ slogan allegation
‘You are lying’: Anurag Thakur reacts to ‘goli maaro’ slogan allegation
‘Greatest catch ever’: Jadeja’s stunner sends back Wagner - WATCH
‘Greatest catch ever’: Jadeja’s stunner sends back Wagner - WATCH
Delhi violence: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visits affected areas, meets victims
Delhi violence: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visits affected areas, meets victims
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities