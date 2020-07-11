e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Pannu tells dairy owners to come up with concrete plan for proper waste disposal

Pannu tells dairy owners to come up with concrete plan for proper waste disposal

Strict penal action would be taken against dairy owners under Section 70 of the Punjab Canal and Drainage Act, 1873, if they continue to pollute the nullah as this illegal practice is adding to the pollution, he said

cities Updated: Jul 11, 2020 21:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

For curbing the direct discharge of waste going into Buddha Nullah from dairy units in Bhamiyan area, agriculture secretary-cum-director, of Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, Kahan Singh Pannu on Saturday directed the owners to come up with a concrete plan to deal with the issue or face action.

Pannu conducted a meeting with dairy owners at the office of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) on Saturday and directed them to submit the plan with PPCB member secretary, Krunesh Garg on July 21.

Strict penal action would be taken against dairy owners under Section 70 of the Punjab Canal and Drainage Act, 1873, if they continue to pollute the nullah as this illegal practice is adding to the pollution, he said.

top news
Disengagement between India and China is ‘work in progress’: S Jaishankar
Disengagement between India and China is ‘work in progress’: S Jaishankar
As Covid-19 spikes, B S Yediyurappa slaps week-long complete lockdown on Bengaluru
As Covid-19 spikes, B S Yediyurappa slaps week-long complete lockdown on Bengaluru
BJP offering MLAs Rs 10-15 crore to topple my govt, says Ashok Gehlot
BJP offering MLAs Rs 10-15 crore to topple my govt, says Ashok Gehlot
Delhi records 1,781 new coronavirus cases, tally past 1.1 lakh mark
Delhi records 1,781 new coronavirus cases, tally past 1.1 lakh mark
Kanhaiya Kumar to campaign for Bihar polls from August
Kanhaiya Kumar to campaign for Bihar polls from August
8-month-old infant found crying next to dead couple in Noida house: Police
8-month-old infant found crying next to dead couple in Noida house: Police
SIT to probe connivance of local police with slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey
SIT to probe connivance of local police with slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey
India sets Guinness world record for largest camera trap survey of tigers
India sets Guinness world record for largest camera trap survey of tigers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In