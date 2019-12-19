Panvel murder: Woman’s partner kills her son as he didn’t let him sleep

cities

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 01:05 IST

The Panvel police on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old specially-abled autorickshaw driver and his 33-year-old friend for allegedly murdering the seven-year-old son of the former’s partner. The autorickshaw driver, Rakesh Tambde, allegedly killed the boy and dumped his body in a bag off the NH 4B highway, near Kunde Vahal village, with the help of Ramesh Pachange early on Monday morning, as the victim kept crying and disturbed him while sleeping.

“We have arrested the two men on charges of murder. They have been remanded in police custody till Monday,” said Ashok Dudhe, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2.

The police said they found out about the accused shortly after identifying the boy as Suraj Sahi. A team of officers then traced Sahi’s mother, a labourer, to a roadside in Chota Khanda village in Panvel. Tambde and the woman, a widow, recently met and lived together, said the police. “They slept on pavements and under bridges. Tambde was angry at the child because he would trouble him at night,” said Ajay Kumar Landge, senior inspector, Panvel police station.

The Panvel police questioned Tambde throughout Tuesday and early Wednesday, during which he allegedly confessed to the crime.

Officers said Tambde would often lose his temper with the child. He told the police that on Monday, the boy was crying and would not go to sleep. Tambde started thrashing the boy in a fit of rage, said the police. The boy’s head hit the pavement and Tambde strangled him. He then called his friend, Pachange, who stays on the footpath near Panvel station. They bundled up Sahi’s body in a plastic bag and dumped it.

Panvel police officers suspect Tambde used his autorickshaw to dump the body.

Police said Suraj’s father died in a road accident around two years ago in Kharghar