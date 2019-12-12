PAPER LEAKProtest hits LU newcampus over exam cancellation

cities

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 21:56 IST

LUCKNOW A day after a paper leak scandal hit the Lucknow University (LU), its new campus in Jankipuram erupted in protest on Thursday with students vociferously opposing the LU decision to cancel all law 3rd semester examinations.

The LU was forced to cancel Thursday’s examination of the law department of 5th semester, scheduled in the second shift (2pm-5pm), because the protesting students refused to open the gate of the law department. The protesting students demanded to meet vice chancellor SK Shukla to get a written assurance from him on revoking the examination cancellation.

“The question paper was leaked by a faculty member to one student. Why should every student of the department suffer because of this,” said one of the protestors.

An estimated 2,900 students, enrolled in the 3rd semester of law, were affected by the varsity’s decision.

The decision to cancel the examinations was taken by the varsity on Wednesday after audio recordings of conversations between one Richa Mishra and two professors from the law department went viral. In the conversation, the teachers were heard speaking about the question paper.

The varsity administration later suspended prof Rakesh Kumar Singh and assistant prof Ashok Kumar Sonkar of the law department.

Meanwhile, the protesting students reached the gate of the law department and sat near the stairs at around 11 am. They were not allowed to enter the department building because examination of other semesters was in progress.

Once the examination of the morning shift ended at noon, the protestors allowed those giving examination inside to leave and then locked the main gate of the department. A few faculty members were locked inside, when the students began their protest outside.

Soon more students joined the protest and the varsity administration was forced to call police inside the campus.

Police personnel from Jankipuram police station along with the circle officer and SP (trans-Gomti ) reached the University. The officials, along with proctor Alka Pandey, made attempts to speak to protesting students who refused to budge.

After mediation attempts with the protestors failed, the varsity administration announced cancellation of the scheduled exam of 5th semester. Many protesters then dispersed. However, some students reached the residence of the VC near the old campus and raised slogans against him. The protesting students also blocked traffic on the Lucknow University road.

Meanwhile, the state government has sought a report from the Lucknow University administration over the controversy. “Our government will ensure that the future of the students is not affected. We have sought a report on the matter from the varsity,” said deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma.

The Uttar Pradesh Bar Council (UPBC) has demanded a fair investigation of the matter. “The incident is a blot on the reputation of the university and directly impacts the future of the students. The matter must be investigated fairly or the we will report the matter to the Central Bar Council,” said UPBC vice president Prashant Singh.

BOX

CM directs STF to

probe paper leak

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Special Task Force (STF) of UP Police to investigate the question paper leak at Lucknow University.

Confirming this, SSP of STF Rajeev Narain Mishra said: “Out teams will begin the investigation by contacting the local police and varsity administration.”

An FIR was lodged by the varsity administration at Hasanganj Police station against a student, a professor and an unidentified person.

HTC