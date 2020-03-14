Parel doctor books flat, gets cheated of ₹6.5 lakh

cities

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 01:36 IST

A Parel-based doctor was cheated of ₹6.5 lakh after booking an apartment in Kamothe through a developer in 2015. When the complainant visited the building site recently, he learnt there was no such construction and the developer too had fled.

The complainant, Sunil Samatkar, 39, lodged a case of cheating against the developer , whom he had met in 2014 through a technician at his hospital in Parel.

Later, the developer asked Samatkar if he would be interested in buying an apartment. In August 2014, he showed the doctor a plot at Sector 36 in Kamothe and told him it is the site of the new building.

“In April 2015, the two signed an agreement as per which the developer was bound to hand over the possession of the flat in 18 months. Samatkar paid him ₹6.5 lakh for the flat,” said an officer from Kamothe police station.

When the developer started evading Samatkar’s enquiries, he went to check the site last year and saw there was no construction going on. The developer gave him a cheque of ₹5 lakh which bounced, Samatkar told the police in his complaint.

When Samatkar went to the developer’s Kamothe office, it had been shut. The Kamothe police registered a case of cheating against the developer on Tuesday.