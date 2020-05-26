e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Parents hold bike rally against school for charging fee during lockdown in Ludhiana

Parents hold bike rally against school for charging fee during lockdown in Ludhiana

In a letter submitted to the school administration, they demanded the school not to charge the fee as classes were not conducted for two months.

cities Updated: May 26, 2020 22:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
In a memorandum to deputy commissioner Pradeep Aggarwal, parents asked for relief during this time of financial crises
In a memorandum to deputy commissioner Pradeep Aggarwal, parents asked for relief during this time of financial crises(ht photo)
         

For charging fee during the lockdown, around 50 parents of students studying in Shamrock Christian Senior Secondary School, Hambran Road, held a bike rally from the school till deputy commissioner office on Tuesday.

In a memorandum to deputy commissioner Pradeep Aggarwal, parents asked for relief during this time of financial crises.

Meanwhile, in a letter submitted to the school administration, they demanded the school not to charge the fee as classes were not conducted for two months.

“Your staff members send the homework through WhatsApp, which is not online study. Parents themselves are helping their children with the syllabus. Therefore, the fee demanded by you is illegal and amounts to unfair trade practice and cheating,” the memorandum read.

The parents also demanded the school not to charge any annual fee and said, “We don’t want to purchase the books from the school. Rather than giving us discounts at such a time, they are charging more than the market rates.”

Hemant Kumar, whose son studies in Class 3, said, “Even after the recent Punjab and Haryana high court order, which has allowed the school to charge 70% of the total fee, this school is asking us to pay the full amount by May 31. The DC has assured us that he will look into the matter.”

Pradeep Singh, principal of the school, however, said that the parents will have to pay the fee.

“Our teachers have worked hard throughout the lockdown to give online classes to students, but their salaries for April are still pending. Parents can pay the fee in any way, monthly, bimonthly or quarterly. There will be no concession in that,” she said.

On the issue of charges of books, she said that all the books from class 6 to 12 are from NCERT and the parents don’t wish to purchase them from the school, can buy them anywhere from the market since they are easily available.

top news
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
Bundesliga live score & updates: Dortmund 0-1 Bayern in 2nd half
Bundesliga live score & updates: Dortmund 0-1 Bayern in 2nd half
Aarogya Setu’s Android version made open source
Aarogya Setu’s Android version made open source
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In