Parents request board officials: ‘Declare holiday for 2nd language paper during SSC exams’

cities

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 00:40 IST

Parents of Class 10 students have requested the state board officials to declare a holiday before the second language paper for the board exams in the state, which are scheduled to be held between March 3 and 23, 2020.

The board however, said that it may not make amends to the timetable. Ashok Bhosale, secretary, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), said that holidays cannot be given for every subject.

“It has been an old practice to give holidays only before some main papers such as mathematics and science. We have not made any changes in that practice this year and the same goes for HSC exams too,” he added.

The state board had recently declared the timetable for the Class 10 and Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) examinations and uploaded the schedule on its official website. It had asked parents to send in their suggestions and objections by October 30. Following the appeal made by the board, several parents have now written to the officials, requesting them to keep a day’s gap between the first and second language papers, which are currently scheduled on March 3 and 4 respectively.

“Students from English-medium schools have Marathi as their second language, many of whom find the subject to be difficult. So it would be of immense help if the students get a day’s holiday before the exam, as they can revise for the exam well,” said Nayna Sardesai, a parent of a Class 10 student from Kandivli.

Meanwhile, the board has also released the timeline for students who wish to apply as private candidates. Students can apply between November 1 and 25 on the board’s website to register.

.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 00:40 IST