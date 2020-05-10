Parked car stolen from Nerul

cities

Updated: May 10, 2020 23:11 IST

A parked car was stolen from a service lane at Nerul on Saturday.

Nitin Pujari, 27, a tourist driver, had parked his car along the Palm Beach Road since the lockdown was imposed on March 22.

The car, valued at ₹2 lakh, was locked and parked along the service lane. Pujari told the police that he would often visit the spot to check the car.

When Pujari went to check on Saturday, he could not find his car. The Nerul police have registered a case of theft but said they have not found any CCTV footage of the theft.

“We are investigating if the car crossed any checkpoint. We are checking the CCTV footage in the area for further leads,” said Rajendra Chavan, senior inspector at Nerul police station.

In another case, unknown people stole alcohol bottles worth ₹21,113 and ₹5,000 cash from a wine shop in Kopar Khairane.

The liquor shop manager had made markings for social distancing on May 4, ahead of the orders to reopen wine shops. When he came to the shop on Thursday, he found the shutter lock broken and the alcohol bottles and cash stolen.