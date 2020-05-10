e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Parked car stolen from Nerul

Parked car stolen from Nerul

cities Updated: May 10, 2020 23:11 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

A parked car was stolen from a service lane at Nerul on Saturday.

Nitin Pujari, 27, a tourist driver, had parked his car along the Palm Beach Road since the lockdown was imposed on March 22.

The car, valued at ₹2 lakh, was locked and parked along the service lane. Pujari told the police that he would often visit the spot to check the car.

When Pujari went to check on Saturday, he could not find his car. The Nerul police have registered a case of theft but said they have not found any CCTV footage of the theft.

“We are investigating if the car crossed any checkpoint. We are checking the CCTV footage in the area for further leads,” said Rajendra Chavan, senior inspector at Nerul police station.

In another case, unknown people stole alcohol bottles worth ₹21,113 and ₹5,000 cash from a wine shop in Kopar Khairane.

The liquor shop manager had made markings for social distancing on May 4, ahead of the orders to reopen wine shops. When he came to the shop on Thursday, he found the shutter lock broken and the alcohol bottles and cash stolen.

top news
Security forces on red alert ahead of terror bombing threat in Kashmir
Security forces on red alert ahead of terror bombing threat in Kashmir
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins today
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins today
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases
Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases
What does the US-China rift mean for the world? | Opinion
What does the US-China rift mean for the world? | Opinion
Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed after Congress withdraws nominee
Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed after Congress withdraws nominee
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
Mumbai Covid nightmare: Tracking the new silent spreaders
Mumbai Covid nightmare: Tracking the new silent spreaders
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In