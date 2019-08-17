Parked vehicle stolen from Panvel

cities

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 00:31 IST

The Panvel police have registered a case against unidentified people after a two-wheeler was stolen on Thursday.

Sandesh Patil, 35, an employee of a private company, had parked his vehicle near his residence on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, Patil realised that the vehicle was missing.

“We registered a first information report (FIR) under section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said a police officer from Panvel city police station on condition of anonymity.

As the city has seen an increase in vehicle thefts, Navi Mumbai police shut its anti-extortion cell in February this year. With the 14 officials of the cell, they formed a new team to tackle vehicle theft cases.

According to sources from the crime branch, between January and May this year, the police registered 301 vehicle theft cases as against 321 cases in the same period in 2018.

While the police detected 85 cases this year, the number of cases solve in that period last year was 119.

