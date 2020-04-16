Pass system of wheat procurement has failed: Chandumajra

cities

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:30 IST

Former Anandpur Sahib MP Prem Singh Chandumajra has alleged that the pass system adopted by the authorities for procurement of wheat in the grain markets had failed.

After visiting grain markets of Rupnagar, Chandumajra said the grain markets were empty and farmers were forced to keep heaps of wheat in their fields due to non-issuance of passes for the procurement by the authorities concerned.

The SAD leader said he had spoken to the deputy commissioner and other officials concerned regarding problems being faced by the farmers and commission agents in the procurement process and urged them to redress their problems.