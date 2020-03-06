e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Passengers to be screened at Sahnewal airport

Passengers to be screened at Sahnewal airport

The Sahnewal Airport caters to flights between Delhi and Ludhiana on every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, allowing international passengers landing at Delhi to take connecting flights to Ludhiana.

cities Updated: Mar 07, 2020 01:01 IST
Amarpal Singh
Amarpal Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

In line with the directions of Union health minister Harsh Vardhan to screen all international flights and passengers, the district health department will deploy a team of paramedics at the Sahnewal Airport from Saturday.

District epidemiologist Dr Divjyot Singh said, “We issued instructions on Friday evening to conduct screening of passengers at Sahnewal Airport. Two paramedics will be stationed there to measure passengers’ temperature through infrared thermometers.”

“Any passenger arriving at the airport via connecting flights at international airports will have to submit a self-declaration form about the country they arrived from, and whether they had any flu-like symptoms,” Dr Singh added.

The Sahnewal Airport caters to flights between Delhi and Ludhiana on every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, allowing international passengers landing at Delhi to take connecting flights to Ludhiana.

RAILWAY AUTHORITIES START AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

A number of posters, highlighting do’s and don’ts and symptoms of the virus, in both Hindi and English, have been pasted on platform walls and in the waiting areas of the Ludhiana railway station to create awareness about coronavirus. 

Senior divisional medical officer Dr Chetna Kapoor said they were also distributing pamphlets among passengers. “Besides, regular announcements are being made about the virus, its symptoms and precautions. The passengers are being requested to cover their face with handkerchief whenever they sneeze or cough,” she said. 

In case a suspected patient arrives at the station, Dr Kapoor said, they will contact the RPF personnel or the station director to send the patient to the civil hospital, where an isolation ward is already set up.

tags
top news
ED raids Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s Worli residence in Mumbai
ED raids Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s Worli residence in Mumbai
Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24 hours
Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24 hours
Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
Guilty movie review: KJo atones for past sins, Kiara Advani is a revelation
Guilty movie review: KJo atones for past sins, Kiara Advani is a revelation
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities