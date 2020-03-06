Passengers to be screened at Sahnewal airport

cities

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 01:01 IST

In line with the directions of Union health minister Harsh Vardhan to screen all international flights and passengers, the district health department will deploy a team of paramedics at the Sahnewal Airport from Saturday.

District epidemiologist Dr Divjyot Singh said, “We issued instructions on Friday evening to conduct screening of passengers at Sahnewal Airport. Two paramedics will be stationed there to measure passengers’ temperature through infrared thermometers.”

“Any passenger arriving at the airport via connecting flights at international airports will have to submit a self-declaration form about the country they arrived from, and whether they had any flu-like symptoms,” Dr Singh added.

The Sahnewal Airport caters to flights between Delhi and Ludhiana on every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, allowing international passengers landing at Delhi to take connecting flights to Ludhiana.

RAILWAY AUTHORITIES START AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

A number of posters, highlighting do’s and don’ts and symptoms of the virus, in both Hindi and English, have been pasted on platform walls and in the waiting areas of the Ludhiana railway station to create awareness about coronavirus.

Senior divisional medical officer Dr Chetna Kapoor said they were also distributing pamphlets among passengers. “Besides, regular announcements are being made about the virus, its symptoms and precautions. The passengers are being requested to cover their face with handkerchief whenever they sneeze or cough,” she said.

In case a suspected patient arrives at the station, Dr Kapoor said, they will contact the RPF personnel or the station director to send the patient to the civil hospital, where an isolation ward is already set up.