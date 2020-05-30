e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Patchy rain to keep temp below 40 degrees C in NCR, say weather scientists

Patchy rain to keep temp below 40 degrees C in NCR, say weather scientists

cities Updated: May 30, 2020 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Noida: With temperatures well under season’s average against the unbearable heat last week, weather analysts have predicted that the national capital region will stay clear of heatwaves for at least a week.

Between May 22 and 27, Delhi-NCR in general, and especially parts of western Uttar Pradesh – Noida and Ghaziabad – suffered a heat wave and an intense heat wave with the maximum temperature reaching up to 46 degrees Celsius on May 27. However, with a western disturbance and change of the wind direction by Wednesday, May 28, the heat wave started to abate. On May 29, the region also witnessed an average 3.5mm rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), predicting light rain on Sunday May 31.

According to the weather department, the effect of the current western disturbance will stay till at least Sunday, with maximum temperature not likely to exceed 40 degrees.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in Noida and Ghaziabad was recorded at 34.8 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season’s average, against 33 degrees a day earlier and 41 degrees a day before that. The minimum temperature was recorded at 22 degrees, same as a day earlier.

“The region will witness patchy rain. However, it would be enough to keep temperatures from going above 40 degrees,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

top news
Two NASA astronauts climb aboard SpaceX rocket for historic flight
Two NASA astronauts climb aboard SpaceX rocket for historic flight
Unlock 1: Malls, religious places to reopen from June 8; no to cinema halls, metro trains
Unlock 1: Malls, religious places to reopen from June 8; no to cinema halls, metro trains
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
European Union urges Donald Trump to rethink cutting funding to WHO
European Union urges Donald Trump to rethink cutting funding to WHO
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
One year of Modi 2.0: Survey says popularity up, oppn disagrees I In Focus
One year of Modi 2.0: Survey says popularity up, oppn disagrees I In Focus
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In