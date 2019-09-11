Patiala businessman wins ₹1.5cr lottery

cities

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 01:05 IST

Avtar Singh, 63, a Patiala businessman, who lays pipes to carry gas, has won the first prize lottery of ₹1.5 crore in Punjab State Rakhi Bumper 2019, the result of which was declared on September 3. On Tuesday, Avtar submitted his documents for encashing the lottery at the Punjab State Lotteries Department office in Chandigarh.

“I am yet to decide on what to do with the winning amount. I am well-settled and do not have any financial problem. I have two sons, with the younger one studying abroad and the elder doing a private job in Patiala after completing his MBA,” Avtar added.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 01:05 IST