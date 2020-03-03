Patiala: Education dept issues chargesheet against tainted math teacher accused of misusing funds

cities

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:55 IST

The education department has issued a chargesheet against a tainted mathematics teacher Manjeet Singh for allegedly misusing mid-day meal funds. The education department has given the teacher 21 days to respond to the allegations.

The accused is posted as a mathematics teacher at the Bolar Kalan government school and is also posted as in-charge of the school since 2019.

According to the chargesheet, the teacher has violated provisions of Section 8 of the Punjab Civil Service Rule, 1970.

In the chargesheet, director education department (secondary) Sukhjeet Pal Singh said that Manjeet was negligent when he was posted at the school and was the mid-day meal in-charge.

“In the inquiry report, submitted to the education department on December 11 last year, anomalies were found in the cash book and bills of milk purchase as milk powder is supplied to the school by Milkfed,” reads the chargesheet.

“Also, ration records of the school do not matched the physical verification. From this, it seems that five-quintal rice and two-quintal wheat had disappeared from the school,” it further read.

Singh was also in news, on February 5 this year, for allegedly threatening to fail students. Consequently, students had boycotted examination and staged a protest.

Manjeet did not respond to the repeated calls and messages.

District education officer (primary) Amarjeet Singh, who is also the in-charge of the mid-day meal scheme in district, said, “Chargesheet was issued against Manjeet but he had not come to his office to check the related documents.”

“The teacher has to file a reply and the department will take action according to the response. However, if he fails to file a reply which is satisfactory to the department, further inquiry will be conducted,” he said.