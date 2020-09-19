e-paper
Patiala GMC principal, his deputy, medical supdt removed over poor performance

Patiala GMC principal, his deputy, medical supdt removed over poor performance

cities Updated: Sep 19, 2020 19:13 IST
Harmandeep Singh
Harmandeep Singh
         

Decision taken 10 days after medical education minister OP Soni visited the facility and took note of high Covid death rate and mismanagement

Patiala The medical education and research department on Saturday removed principal, vice-principal of Government Medical College, and medical superintendent of Rajindra Hospital over poor performance.

Principal secretary DK Tiwari on Saturday issued three separate orders, removing Dr Harjinder Singh of urology department as principal, Dr Parmod Kumar of anesthesia department as vice-principal and Dr Paras Pandove of surgery department as medical superintendent.

The decision was taken 10 days after medical education minister OP Soni visited the facility and took note of high Covid death rate, mismanagement, besides negative feedback from public about the facilities. Besides, the minister was also told that the three top officials were also not on good terms with one another, which was affecting the operations.

The department has appointed Dr Rajan Singla of anatomy department as principal, Dr Raminderpal Singh Sibia of medicine department as vice-principal and Dr Harnam Singh Rekhi of surgery department as medical superintendent of the hospital.

Soni said, “We have removed principal, vice-principal and medical superintendent of GMC Patiala and Rajindra Hospital over their lackadaisical attitude towards duty, low performance and high death rate of Covid-19 patients at the hospital. We have also received several complaints and negative feedback from public and their colleagues during my visit on September 9.”

“They lacked coordination as they were not on good terms with one another. We also found dereliction of duties on their part. We want to improve the patient care and health care system. The decision was taken after discussions,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the local unit of Punjab State Medical and Dental Teachers’ Association welcomed the decision.

