Patiala: Heritage festival to be held from Feb 22 -28

Patiala: Heritage festival to be held from Feb 22 -28

cities Updated: Feb 10, 2020 22:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
A heritage festival and crafts mela will be held here from February 22 to 28. This is the third time that Patiala will be hosting the event.

Deputy commissioner Kumar Amit said Padma Bhushan awardees Zakir Hussain and Raja Radha Reddy, classical singer Shubha Mudgal, Sahid Parvez Khan and Shovana Narayan will perform at the festival.

This festival is being held in collaboration with the Indian Trust For Heritage And Development, the DC said.

Twenty different events will take place at Qila Mubarak, Polo Ground, Barandari Bagh, Phool Cinema, NIS and Aviation Club where admission will be free.

The craft mela will continue till March 5. Around 150 craftsmen from across the country will participate in it.

On February 27, a vintage car rally will take place at 9am in collaboration with the Chandigarh Vintage Club. The rally will start from Chandigarh and end at Phool Cinema, Mall Road.

