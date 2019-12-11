Patiala man changing bulb on fourth floor falls off, dies

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 01:21 IST

A 23-year-old man, who accidentally fell off the fourth floor of a housing society in Kharar on Monday night, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Atish Sharma, a native of Patiala. He was visiting his relative, Vinky Saghi, 45, at Gulmohar City society. Saghi had also fallen down with him.

Police said on Monday night, Atish went to change a bulb in Saghi’s balcony. Saghi was holding him, but while changing the bulb, Atish suddenly received an electric shock and slipped, causing the duo to fall off the balcony. They landed on the ground floor, suffering serious injuries.

The injured were rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, from where Atish was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, while Saghi was shifted to a private hospital in Phase 8.

However, Atish died during treatment on Tuesday. Saghi’s condition is stated to be stable.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.