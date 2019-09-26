Patiala man murders wife, cooks up loot story, booked

cities

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:37 IST

A 28-year-old man was booked for allegedly killing his wife at Adarsh Nagar on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Poonam Rani, 24, who had ‘strained relationship’ with her husband Maninder Singh, who is the accused in the case, over his alleged illicit relationship with some other woman.

Police have registered a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Maninder on complaint of Poonam’s family.

Police said that at around 2am, they received information that a couple was attacked by a group of robbers in which the woman was killed, while her husband had received multiple injuries.

“Maninder’s family had then told the police team that the two had gone for a walk after dinner at around 11pm. After one hour, the family received a phone call from Maninder that they were attacked by some goons, who tried snatch their belongings,” cops said.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family alleged that Maninder used to quarrel with Poonam as she came to know about his relationship with another woman, said police.Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Yogesh Sharma said that on investigating the matter, based on the statement of victim’s family, police overruled the loot angle and started probing other possibilities.

“Her family said that the couple was living separately, but then got back together after the families mutually resolved the issues between them,” the DSP said.

“Poonam was attacked with some sharp-edged weapon. It appears that Maninder inflicted injuries on himself using a baseball bat as he had just minor blunt injury marks on his body,” he said.

The DSP added the accused will be arrested as soon as he is discharged from the hospital.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 22:36 IST