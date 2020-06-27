Patiala records 44% of 274 Covid cases in last 16 days

cities

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 19:34 IST

Patiala A spurt in Covid-19 cases has been witnessed in Patiala district lately as 123 of the 274 cases (44%) were recorded in the last 16 days. Also, the district recorded the highest single-day spike on Friday when 28 people found positive for the virus. The district had recorded its first positive case on March 29.

District epidemiologist Sumeet Singh said, “Most of the positive cases are linked to patients from Malerkotla and Sangrur.”

Currently, there are 127 active cases in the district while 142 got cured and five lives were claimed by the virus. The health department has tested 20,101 samples so far, of which 18,682 tested negative and reports of 1,112 are pending.

A health department official said, “The movement of people to and from the district is making things difficult.”

The district health department also earmarked Warraich Colony, Doger Market and Sidhu Colony as micro containment zones in Patiala in the last six days.