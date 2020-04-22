e-paper
Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
Patiala SHO's cook dies in 'accidental gunshot'

Patiala SHO’s cook dies in ‘accidental gunshot’

cities Updated: Apr 22, 2020 20:29 IST
A 17-year-old cook of Tripari SHO Harjinder Singh Dhillon died in an ‘accidental gunshot’ at his official residence on Wednesday.

Deceased Ram Bahadur used to work as a cook at Dhillon’s residence in Model Town. DSP Yogesh Sharma said the incident was reported at 9:54am.

“The deceased had entered Dhillon’s room and taken out his service revolver from his almirah. The almirah was locked but the deceased knew where the keys were,” the DSP said.

He added that the SHO was taking bath when he heard a gunshot. “He rushed out and saw his cook lying in a pool of blood. The deceased was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to the injury. The bullet had pierced through his head,” the DSP said.

“It appears that in an attempt to take a selfie or make a video, the deceased pressed the trigger and accidentally shot himself,” he said.

“The deceased’s mobile phone and the SHO’s revolver were found at the spot,” he said. Family of the deceased was called from Barnala.

“On the basis of statements of the deceased’s family, police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC,” he said.

