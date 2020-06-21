Patient’s consent must if covid treatment offered at regular rates: Govt order

cities

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 23:58 IST

New Delhi: Hospitals treating coronavirus disease (covid-19) patients at regular rates needs to seek written consent of the patient/attendent, says a Delhi government directive issued on Sunday.

There are seven such hospitals in Delhi that are eligible to offer treatment at regulator rates over and above the subsidised treatment they must offer on 60% of their bed strength.

“The authorities of the... 07 (seven) hospitals are directed to seek a written consent from a patient/ attendant prior to admitting him/her under 40% category at their schedule rates and the same shall be kept in record,” reads the directive.

The hospitals are Max Saket, Ganga Ram Kolmet, Ganga Ram City Hospital, Maha Durga Charitable Trust, Cygnus Orthocare, Saroj Super specialty and Bansal Global Hospital.

Those private hospitals that were allotted land at concessional rates by land owning agencies and are providing Covid related treatment, shall earmark 10% of the total Covid beds for free Covid related treatment of eligible patients of EWS category, says the government directive.

Also, at least 100 hospitals in the city that have offered 20% of their beds for Covid treatment must provide treatment at concessional rates.

The Delhi government said on Saturday that beds for Covid-19 patients at private hospitals will be subsidised, with treatment charges being reduced by 60-67%. The new rates, to be charged by all private hospitals with immediate effect, will be applicable to all Covid-19 beds at a private hospitals for up to 60% of its total capacity.

100% Covid beds shall be subsidised up to an upper limit of 60% of total hospital capacity,” Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), chaired by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, cleared the move.

The rates now have been capped between Rs 8,000 (non-NABH accredited hospitals) and Rs 10,000 (NABH accredited hospitals including entry level facilities) a day for an isolation bed, Rs 13,000-15,000 a day for a bed at an intensive care unit (ICU), and Rs 15,000-18,000 a day for an ICU bed with ventilator. Until this order was issued on Saturday evening, the fee for an isolation bed in Delhi was Rs 24,000-25,000 a day. For an ICU bed, it was Rs 34,000-43,000 a day, while an ICU bed with ventilator was Rs 44,000-54,000 a day.

The cap of up to 60% of the total beds in private hospitals means that hospitals such as Moolchand, Fortis, etc., which have been declared as 100% Covid-19 hospitals will also have to offer the new subsidised rates to 60% of the beds.