Patients at Thane quarantine facilities complain of dirty toilets and garbage heaps in corners

Updated: May 22, 2020 23:53 IST

The Covid patients and suspects at Bhayandar Pada and New Horizon School in Ovala area have complained of unhygienic conditions. Unclean toilets, stained lobby, garbage heaps lying in the corners are some of the most common complaints by those lodged in these quarantine centres set up by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). Some have also found houseflies in the dal served to them in the food packets at Bhayandar pada.

The number of Covid-19 cases has increased to 1,500 in the city. Due to an insufficient number of beds in hospitals and hotels, asymptomatic positive and suspected patients are kept in the quarantine centres.

An 18-year-old positive patient from Sawarkarnagar who was admitted in New Horizon School quarantine centre on Monday, said, “There are more than 100 people admitted in this centre who use a single washroom. The washroom is foul-smelling and has not been cleaned in a long time. No one has even cleaned our room in the past five days.”

The centre has around 1,000 beds. The lobby has heaps of scrap lying around. A 40-year-old patient said, “I am here for almost a week; however, no doctor has visited to check our condition. We are not provided with masks too. The toilets are in unhygienic condition, while the building is not even clean.”

A family admitted to a quarantine centre in Bhayandar Pada has also had a terrible experience. A 38-year-old patient said, “The quality of food served to us is bad; however, we never complained. Today there were dead flies in dal, so we returned the meal. Even if a patient is fit, he will fall sick in this condition.”

The civic body, however, has refuted most of the claims. Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “We have made all the necessary arrangements at all our quarantine centres and there is no dearth of any facility. The Bhayandar Pada centre has a separate kitchen attached where food is prepared for all those staying at this centre. We have not received any complaints. Moreover, food is packed properly and then distributed to the residents. Apart from regular meals, we also provide them with eggs and milk for nutrition. However, if there is any such complaint, we will look into it. We will ensure that the building is cleaned.”