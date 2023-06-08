Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: 11-year-old boy trapped in a crevice on bridge rescued, dies

Bihar: 11-year-old boy trapped in a crevice on bridge rescued, dies

ByPrasun K Mishra, Sasaram
Jun 08, 2023 10:04 PM IST

Locals spotted the boy trapped in the crevice on Nasriganj-Daudnagar bridge near Atmiganj village in Nasriganj block around 11 am on Wednesday and informed the authorities, officials said.

An 11-year-old boy, trapped in a crevice between a pillar and a slab of a bridge on Sone river in Bihar’s Rohtas district since Wednesday, died about an hour after being rescued by a disaster response team on Thursday evening, officials who supervised the recuse operations on the spot said.

Rescue operations being carried out in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Rescue operations being carried out in Bihar's Rohtas district on Thursday. (HT Photo)

However, district civil surgeon Dr KN Tiwary said the boy had died 8-10 hours before he was pulled out, “as indicated by the rigor mortis (RM) that had developed in the body from top to toe”.

“A medical board has been formed for autopsy,” he said.

Soon, a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) started the rescue operation. A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) joined them early Thursday morning.

Finally, the boy was rescued after 25 hours of rescue efforts and rushed to Sasaram district hospital.

“His condition was critical. He was unconscious by then and died on the way to sadar hospital at Sasaram,” Nasriganj circle officer Amit Kumar said.

The boy, Ranjan Kumar, was son of Shatrughan Prasad from nearby Khiriaon village. The family members told reporters gathered on the spot he was mentally unsound and had left home two days back. Since then, the they have been searching for him.

Nasriganj subdivisional magistrate (SDM) Upendra Kumar Pal, who has been camping at the site since Wednesday evening, said despite the rescue operation continuing the whole night on Wednesday, the boy could not be rescued.

“They (the rescue team members) gave the boy water and food with the help of a bamboo stick and provided oxygen supply in the crevice. The child was safe and responding. Finally, he was rescued at 5 pm after breaking a slab with a heavy machine,” SDM Pal said.

NDRF assistant commandant Jay Prakash Pratap, who led the operation, said it took long as there was no platform available to operate the special machines. “Finally, the slab was broken with a heavy machine and the boy was brought out unconscious. His pulse was running and he was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance with the doctor and supporting staff waiting at the place,” he said.

“We worked hard to save the child. We are very sad he died,” said Shashi Bhushan Chaturvedi, an assistant sub-inspector with SDRF.

Sign out