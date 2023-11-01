News / Cities / Patna News / 18 feared drowned in Saran boat mishap

18 feared drowned in Saran boat mishap

ByAvinash Kumar, Patna
Nov 01, 2023 10:13 PM IST

Matiyar Ghat is close to Bihar’s border with Uttar Pradesh and is located about 110 Km west from Patna.

Thirteen people were feared drowned and another three bodies recovered after a boat carrying 25 passengers capsized in Saryu river in Bihar’s Saran district on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Near the site of the boat mishap in Saryu river in Saran district. (Santosh Kumar/HT)
The mishap took place near Matiyar Ghat under Manjhi police station limits.

“While nine persons have been rescued, three bodies were fished out by the state disaster response force (SDRF),” said superintendent of police (SP) Dr Gaurav Mangla, who along with district magistrate (DM) Aman Samir, rushed to the spot to monitor rescue operations.

Police said a mild stampede in the overloaded boat spread panic, leading to the boat overturning. “The boat carried mostly farmers going to the nearby village to collect wood and fodder,” the DM said, adding that the search operation will continue on Thursday.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

