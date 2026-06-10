3 missing after boat capsizes in Bihar’s Kosi river: Police

Three persons, including a minor girl, are missing after a country boat carrying 10 people capsized in the Kosi River near the Tarbara spur under Kiratpur block of Bihar’s Darbhanga district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. Search operations were underway to trace the missing persons. (X/screengrab)

According to police officers, the passengers, mostly women and children from Kuboul and Tarbara villages, were crossing the river to reach agricultural fields for harvesting the moong crop when the boat lost balance in the strong current and overturned.

Seven passengers managed to swim to safety and were rescued by locals before being admitted to a nearby hospital. Search operations were underway to trace the missing persons.

Kiratpur Circle Officer Prashant Kumar said that local divers and teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been pressed into service to locate the missing persons.

Locals said villagers rushed to the spot to assist in rescue efforts after the boat overturned.

Further details were awaited.