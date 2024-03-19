3 wagons of spl train carrying vehicles derails in West Champaran, no casualties

BETTIAH: Three wagons of a special military train carrying vehicles headed to West Bengal jumped off the track in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Tuesday evening, people familiar with the matter said. Movement of trains on the Narkatiaganj-Gorakhpur section was affected following the incident.

The special train was on its way from Rajasthan.

The incident took place near Bagaha on the Gorakhpur-Narkatiaganj section of the East Central Railway in West Champaran.

Kumar Ashish, superintendent of police (SP), Railway, Muzaffarpur, said there were no reports of any casualties.

Samastipur divisional railway manager (DRM) Vinay Shrivastava said they were still trying to get all the details about the incident.

“The exact cause is not known immediately. However, we are going to investigate the matter from all possible angles,” Shrivastava said.