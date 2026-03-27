32-yr-old man tied, beaten to death in Bihar’s Rohtas district; 2 arrested

Two persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 32-year-old man in Bihar’s Sasaram district, police said. One minor was also apprehended. A video of the incident has been circulating on social media. (Representative file photo)

The deceased, identified as Hasan Raza Khan (32), was returning to his native Baradih village from Sasaram on a bike when attackers intercepted him, assaulted, and beat him to death.

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Police said preliminary investigations suggest an old dispute regarding a monetary transaction between the deceased and the accused was the motive for the murder.

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Sasaram Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO)-2, Kumar Vaibhav, confirmed that the viral video is linked to this murder.

Based on the statement provided by the deceased’s family members, a case has been registered against seven named accused. Two of the accused, Hasan Beg and Jibu Beg, are brothers, both residents of Moradabad, have been arrested, while their minor nephew has been taken into custody.

Police were conducting continuous raids to arrest the remaining accused.

In the viral video, several individuals can be seen brutally assaulting the young man on the Sasaram-Chausa main road. The attackers tied a rope around one of the victim’s legs, dragged him along the road, and beat him with sticks and clubs.