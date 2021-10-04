Home / Cities / Patna News / 4 of Bihar family killed in road accident early Monday morning
patna news

4 of Bihar family killed in road accident early Monday morning

Four members of the family died at the spot after their car was hit by a truck on GT Road. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 04, 2021 05:50 PM IST
By Prasun K Mishra

Four persons of a family were killed and the fifth was injured critically when the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck on GT Road near Sabarabad village under Chenari police station of Bihar’s Rohtas district in the early hours of Monday.

All the victims were from a Sasaram family and were returning from Varanasi after making arrangements for marriage of a boy in the family, police said.

The driver of the truck escaped and police seized the truck loaded with building material and carrying Uttar Pradesh registration number.

The deceased were identified as Diwakar Sahu, Krishna Gupta, Ashok Gupta and Gopal Prasad. Pappu Gupta, who was critically injured in the accident, has been referred to a better hospital in Varanasi for treatment.

TRENDING TOPICS
