BHSA opposes proposed ban on private practice by govt doctors

Government doctors under the banner of Bihar Health Services Association (BHSA) on Sunday strongly opposed the state government’s proposed move to ban private practice, asserting that it should remain optional unless key systemic gaps were addressed. Government doctors under Bihar Health Services Association demanded private practice should remain optional unless key systemic gaps were addressed by the government. (HT FILE)

Speaking after a meeting at the Indian Medical Association (IMA) hall, BHSA spokesperson Dr Vinay Kumar said a blanket ban would be unjustified without substantial improvements in government health institutions. He said the state must first ensure adequate infrastructure, availability of modern equipment, sufficient human resources—including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff—along with proper working conditions and incentives.

The association further maintained that if the government intended to prohibit private practice in the future, it must provide a reasonable non-practice allowance (NPA) or an alternative financial incentive to compensate doctors.

BHSA leaders cautioned that a forcibly imposed ban could adversely affect patients, particularly the poor. They argued that such a move could fuel quackery or strengthen arbitrary practices of multi-specialty private hospitals, ultimately harming access to affordable healthcare. The association said it would resist the proposal in the interest of the common man.

The doctors resolved to formally place their demands before the health department.

On January 27, the Bihar health department constituted a six-member committee, headed by Dr Rekha Jha, director-in-chief (nursing and disease control), Bihar health services, to consult key stakeholders on the proposed ban on private practice by government doctors and the introduction of incentives for those posted in remote rural areas.

The proposal is part of the fifth resolution—“accessible health-secure life”—under the state government’s flagship programme Saat Nischay-3 (Seven Resolves 3.0) for the 2025–30 period, which envisages prohibiting private practice while creating a separate incentive framework to strengthen healthcare delivery in rural and remote regions.

BHSA president Dr KK Mani, general secretary Dr Rohit Kumar, finance secretary-cum-office secretary Dr Kumar Saurabh, and patron Dr Ranjit Kumar were among the prominent members present at the meeting.