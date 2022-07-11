Bihar: 400 tourists rescued near Karkatgarh waterfall in Kaimur hills
Four hundred tourists trapped across the Karmnasha river near the Karkatgarh waterfall in Bihar’s Kaimur district were rescued by the administration and locals in a late evening operation after a sudden rise in the water level on Sunday, people familiar with the matter said.
The Karmnasha waterfall is famous for its scenery and crocodile sighting spots. Hundreds of tourists from adjacent districts come here with families, especially on weekends.
The water level started rising sharply at around 5pm on Sunday when the tourists, mostly women and children, crossed the river and went to the Uttar Pradesh side. By the time people could realise it, the water level further rose significantly with strong currents. People started screaming in panic after seeing their family members and children trapped across the river. People from the nearby Karkatgarh village informed the Chainpur police.
Kaimur district magistrate Navdeep Shukla immediately sent the administrative and police officers and monitored the rescue operation. The rescue team did not have the equipment to deal with such a dire situation and it was getting dark. Flash lights, ropes and tubes were arranged locally.
All the trapped people were repeatedly asked on loudspeakers to have courage and not to panic. Everyone was asked to assemble at the low water area. Divers tied a rope across the river and brought all of them back to safety with the help of ropes and tubes.
Officials said that this dangerous situation arose due to the sudden release of water in the river from the Awarwatand dam situated in Uttar Pradesh.
MP: 70-year-old woman with comorbidities dies of Covid-19 in Indore
A 70-year-old woman has succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a health official said on Monday. "She was suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and other ailments. She had taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine," Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar added. Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) BS Saitya said cases were on the rise in Indore of late but a majority of the patients were asymptomatic.
Monday Musings: Previous revolts faced by Shiv Sena can tell how far Shinde can go
Among the consistent Shiv Sena members – those who still have their allegiance to Uddhav Thackeray – reiterating over the past few days are leaders who revolted previously and did not have a successful career thereafter. Shiv Sena is facing the biggest test since its inception, and, that too from a leader not known to have enjoyed the loyalty of such a large number of legislators. Let's look at Chhagan Bhujbal.
Jodhpur: CRPF constable allegedly shoots self
In a tragic incident, a 38-year-old constable in Central Reserve Police Force on Monday shot Naresh in his quarter at CRPF training centre in Jodhpur. The deceased constable was identified as Naresh Jat. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jodhpur (east), Amrita Duhan said Naresh shot himself with his official INSAS rifle. Naresh died on the spot and the body was sent for post mortem. He was a resident of Rohati village in Pali district.
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's judicial custody extended till July 20
A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain till July 20 in a money laundering case. The court order comes days after the Enforcement Directorate summoned the Delhi minister's wife Poonam Jain to be present before the probe agency this week while it extracts information from digital devices seized during the money laundering probe against the Aam Aadmi Party leader.
‘Not possible in K'taka’: Siddaramaiah’s take on BJP buying Goa MLAs for ₹50cr
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata party for 'uprooting democracy' by indulging in horse-trading in several parts of the country amid reports of Congress MLAs in Goa walking over to the BJP. “By offering Rs 50 crore to each MLA… they do not believe in democracy,” Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
