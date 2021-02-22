Bihar assembly adjourned amid protests on fuel price hike, board exam paper leak
Bihar Assembly was adjourned on Monday following opposition protests over fuel price hike and board examination question leaks disrupting the question hour. The state Budget for the year 2020-21 will be presented in the second half of the day’s session by deputy chief minister Tar Kishore Prasad.
The house proceedings started with CPI-ML members raising the issue of fuel price hike. They shouted slogans and trooped into the well of the house, where they sat in protest despite the speaker’s requests to allow the question hour, which had 82 listed questions.
When the speaker tried to resume the question hour for the second time, leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav stood up raising the issue of Bihar board examination question leak. Earlier today, Tejashwi came to the assembly on a tractor in protest against fuel price hike but was stopped at the gate.
“I had raised the issue of leak of social science question paper on Friday and today again there are reports of Hindi paper question leak. What is happening? The Bihar board claims to be following the CBSE pattern, but we never hear anything of this sort about the CBSE. It is a serious issue, as it affects students,” he said.
The Speaker tried to impress upon members that the house was a platform for meaningful discussions and there was a time for raising all issues. “Out of 82 questions, online replies from concerned departments have been received for 77 and the members can raise important supplementary questions only if the house functions properly,” he said.
The question hour continued with the CPI-ML members protesting in the well, though not much was audible. At one point, a BJP legislator got involved in an argument with the Tejashwi, when the latter started speaking on her behalf.
BJP MLA Gayatri Devi raised the issue of lack of a police outpost in a panchayat of Sitamarhi district, where crime incidents were being reported. When minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav responded by saying that the matter will be looked into, Gayatri Devi said she was not satisfied as she didn’t get the reply to her question.
At this, Tejashwi intervened, saying it was a serious issue that a legislator of the ruling dispensation was not satisfied with the government’s reply. However, Gayatri Devi asked him not to interfere. “This is between us. Why are you jumping into it? This is our question, and we will sort it out,” she added.
