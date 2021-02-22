Patna minor with disability raped, govt promises compensation, rehabilitation
- The minor girl was rescued by her neighbours after she was abused and attacked by an auto driver in Patna.
The disabilities commissioner of the social welfare department in Bihar has sought immediate arrest in a case of sexual abuse and assault on a specially-abled minor girl in Patna and promised her free treatment, compensation and rehabilitation, officials said on Sunday.
"The matter is of serious concern as the survivor has mental disability and she cannot explain things. I met her and tried to know the situation, but she couldn't speak out much," Shivaji Kumar, disabilities commissioner, said.
The survivor was allegedly assaulted by an auto rickshaw driver on Friday when her mother, a domestic help, was not at her Jakkanpur colony home. When she was eventually rescued by neighbours, her face had cut marks and blood stains.
The commissioner has also asked the police to add relevant sections of the Rights of the Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 to the FIR.
It was found that the survivor does not have the certificate meant for the Divyangs (the specially-abled). "The officials concerned have been asked to issue it on priority so that she receives compensation and rehabilitation facilities provided by the government in such cases,” the commissioner said.
Harsh, a social activist working for the Divyangs, highlighted the importance of taking immediate action in cases involving persons with special ability. "Hope things will improve for Divyangs. They are not only vulnerable, but helpless too. Unlike the normal category people, they cannot explain their pain and trauma,” he said.
The disabilities commissioner said that the case has been lodged under the Protection of Child from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the trial will be held at the POCSO court, which has been designated the special court for such cases. "The court of Additional District and Session Judge has been designated as a special court for the cases lodged under the RPWD Act,” he said.
